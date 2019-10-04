Radiant Season 2 Shares Opening, Ending Themes

After a relatively quiet first season came and went last year, Radiant‘s second season is back to prove itself once more. The second season is gearing up to be even bigger than the first with a much darker journey for Seth and his friends as he learns more of the darker elements of the world. Seth’s going to be battling a new type of power, so this is reflected with a set of new opening and ending themes for the series highlighting much of the season’s coming characters and battles.

The new opening theme for the series is titled, “Naraku,” as performed by Halo at Yojohan. You can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme for Season 2 is titled, “Chitto mo Shiranakatta” as performed by Emi Nakamura. You can find it in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Radiant‘s second season kicked off the Fall 2019 anime season, and it’s one of the many series making their huge returns. Directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerche, Radiant’s second season also features the returning Daisei Fukuoka as series director, Makoto Uezu to oversee the series scripts, Nozomi Kawano as character designer, and Masato Koda as composer.

New characters and cast members have been announced for the second season and include Yukana as Queen Boudica, Hiroshi Shirokuma as Brangoire,Yutaka Aoyama as Lord Gyuris, Haruki Ishiya as Mordred, and Kentaro Kumagai as Sagramore. The second season will be sticking around for 21 episodes, so it’s time to get comfortable!

If you wanted to catch up with the anime to watch along with its second season, the first season of the anime premiered last October and you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles and FunimationNOW with an English dub. Are you excited for Radiant’s second season? What do think of this new opening and ending theme? Let us know in the comments or talk to me directly on Twitter @Valdezology about all things anime and TV!

Originally created by Tony Valente, the groundbreaking French manfra Radiant has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language releasem and the series is officially described as such, “Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an ‘infected,’ one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”