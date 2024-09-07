Ranma 1/2 Remake Reveals New Voice Cast, Character Designs

Ranma 1/2 is coming back for a brand new anime later this Fall as part of a new wave of anime releases, and some more members of the voice cast have been confirmed to be returning from the original anime. Rumiko Takahashi's classic Ranma 1/2 is the next major series from the creator to be getting a brand new remake along the same lines of Urusei Yatsura as seen in the past couple of years. This new anime will bring the classic into the modern era, and will actually bring back many of the same voices that were around during the late 1980s anime adaptation.

Ranma 1/2's new remake anime will be making its premiere around the world next month, and with it has continued to stack the voice cast for the new version. The latest update also includes the reveal that even more voices from the original will be returning such as Tomokazu Sugita as Tatewaki Kuno, Ayane Sakura as Kodachi Kuno, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Tofu Ono, Mamoru Miyano as Mikado Sanzenin, and Aoi Yuki as Azusa Shiratori. You can check out a closer look at their character designs below.

Ranma 1/2 Remake Anime Release Date

The new Ranma 1/2 anime will be releasing on October 5th in Japan, and will be streaming worldwide with Netflix. Konosuke Uda will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Kimiko Ueno handling the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi designing the characters, and Kaoru Wada composing the music. Returning from the classic anime will be the likes of Kappei Yamaguchi as Ranma Saotome, Megumi Hayashibara as the female Ranma, Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendo, Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendo, Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendo, Koichi Yamadera as Ryoga Hibiki, and Rei Sakuma as Shampoo alongside the newly announced returns.

New additions to the cast include Akio Otsuka replacing Ryunosuke Ohbayashi as Soun Tendo, Cho replacing Kenichi Ogata as Genma Saotome, and Kenichi Ogata will be serving as the new narrator for the late Tadashi Nakamura. Rumiko Takahashi first created Ranma 1/2 for Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1997, and if you wanted to catch the original Ranma 1/2 anime before the new series hits, you can now find the classic anime streaming with Hulu, Peacock, and Freevee.

MAPPA teases what to expect from the new Ranma 1/2 anime as such, "Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo of Tendo Dojo are betrothed to each other by their parents. But Ranma faces a unique problem…Ever since he fell into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo while training in China, his body has acquired the peculiar trait of transforming into a girl when doused with cold water and reverting to a boy with hot water. Get ready for the slapstick, action-packed rom com featuring Ranma, Akane, and a vibrant cast of unique characters!"