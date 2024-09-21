Ranma 1/2 Remake Shares New Trailer Ahead of Premiere: Watch

Ranma 1/2 is coming back for a brand new anime remake next month as part of the Fall 2024 anime season, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new trailer for the remake ahead of its premiere. As Shogakukan continues to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the publisher's tenure, fans have gotten to see some of their biggest franchises return in some form. Rumiko Takahashi's likely the most well-known creator with the publisher, and her works such as Urusei Yatsura have returned with full anime remakes as part of this celebration.

Another of Takahashi's legendary works, Ranma 1/2, is coming back with a new anime this October along with the rest of the new wave of anime hitting as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule. This new remake will be bringing back the classic characters from the original adaptation in a whole new way, and now fans get to see more of these returns (including the highly anticipated first look at Shampoo), with the newest trailer for Ranma 1/2. You can check out the remake in action below.

When Does Ranma 1/2 Remake Release?

Ranma 1/2's big anime remake will be making its debut on October 5th, and will be streaming exclusively with Netflix outside of its release in Japan. The remake will feature many of the original voice actors from the first anime adaptation returning to reprise their respective roles, and this new trailer in particular showcases the returning Rei Sakuma as Shampoo, Tomokazu Sugita as Tatewaki Kuno, Ayane Sakura as Kodachi Kuno, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Tofu Ono, Mamoru Miyano as Mikado Sanzenin, and Aoi Yuki as Azusa Shiratori. They'll be joined by the also returning Kappei Yamaguchi as Ranma Saotome, Megumi Hayashibara as the female Ranma, and Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendo.

Konosuke Uda will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Kimiko Ueno handling the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi designing the characters, and Kaoru Wada composing the music. The opening theme (which can be heard in this newest trailer for the anime as well) is titled "Iinazukekkyun" as performed by ano, and the ending theme for the anime is titled "Anta Nante" as performed by Riria. It's number of episodes for its comeback have yet to be announced as of this publication, however.

What Is Ranma 1/2?

Ranma 1/2 was first published in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1987, and ran for several years. The series stars Ranma Saotome, who has been training in martial arts since he was a child. He's been promised to be married to childhood friend, Akane Tendo, who's set to inherit the duties at the neighboring Tendo Dojo. But things take a turn when an accident has Ranma falling into the waters of the mysterious Junsekyo, a cursed spring in China that changes his sex when exposed to cold water (and changes back when exposed to hot water).

This gender swapping comedy series then gets into all sorts of hijinks from this point on as Ranma uses this cursed ability to get around all sorts of problems (only to create more misunderstandings as a result). Like Urusei Yatsura, Ranma 1/2 influenced the humor of much of the manga and anime we see in action to this day, and now even more fans will get a fresh look at how this franchise got so legendary with manga and anime fans all those years ago. Another reason to keep an eye out for the Fall, for sure.