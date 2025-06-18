Rascal Does Not Dream Has Surprise Release for Fans Ahead of Summer Return

With the Rascal Does Not Dream anime franchise getting a lot more content this year and the series entering a new arc, it has been confirmed that one of the series’ movie and one of its best content is about to land a streaming home very soon, giving fans a chance to catch up before they’re blessed with more anime. This also opens up the opportunity for more of the movies to be officially released on the streaming platform, hopefully soon.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) and website of Crunchyroll, the sequel to Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai and the first movie of the franchise, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl, will be available to stream on the platform starting June 19, 2025. The movie was released in June 2019, and it was universally praised and rated highly for being a great follow-up and adaptation to the cult anime that took over the last decade. Even better is that there will be a new season in the next month that enters a new arc, as well as introducing some exciting

Rascal Does Not Dream’s First Movie Is Finally On Crunchyroll

Ready your hearts 🤍 Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl anime film begins streaming June 19 on Crunchyroll, available in English sub and dub! 🐰



The feature-length film adapts the sixth and seventh volumes of the light novel, and is centred in the coastal town of Fujisawa, where high schooler Sakuta Azusagawa enjoys peaceful days with his girlfriend, Mai Sakurajima. However, chaos ensues when his first crush, Shoko Makinohara, reappears twice: once as a middle schooler and again as an adult. As both Shoko’s inexplicably enter his life, Sakuta is drawn into a confusing web of emotions. Living with the two versions of Shoko strains his relationship with Mai, especially as the adult Shoko manipulates him. Meanwhile, the younger Shoko battles a serious illness, and Sakuta’s mysterious scar begins to ache.

The first season and this movie will be on Crunchyroll, which leaves only Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, which is the latest addition to the franchise in 2023. With the new season titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, which will begin the adaptation of the long-awaited University Student Arc in this year’s summer anime lineup, the franchise still has a lot more stories to tell, and the movies and new anime will hopefully be made more available.