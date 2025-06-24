Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Drops New Look Ahead of Summer Release

Almost 2 years since the release of the last anime content from the Rascal Does Not Dream franchise, a new anime series is about to land this summer, and a brand new look has been unveiled. The anime is entering a whole new arc and environment, and while the series and all the movies have been nothing short of excellent, this change of scenes is definitely exciting and adds a whole new level of anticipation to the upcoming anime series that will headline the stacked summer season.

As revealed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Rascal Does Not Dream released a new key visual was released depicting a hesitant Uzuki Hirokawa holding a microphone and wet from the rain shower. From Cloverworks, the studio behind Horimiya, A Promised Neverland and Spy x Family, the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime series is scheduled to start airing on July 5, 2025. The episode count is yet to be revealed, but given the number of volumes of the light novel it will adapt, there is a high possibility it is a single cour, 12-episode season, especially since Cloverworks uses this format for most of its anime.

Sakuta’s University Days Are Almost Here

With many experiences with the mysterious Puberty Syndrome and girls affected by it, Sakuta Azusagawa, together with his famous actress girlfriend, Mai Sakurajima, are now university students at Kanazawa-hakkei. Sadly for the protagonist, his days with Puberty Syndrome are far from over, as he stumbles upon a girl in a Santa outfit who is surprised that he is able to see him. A new season filled with occult social media incidents, an anonymous singer and recognitive dreams is about to come this summer, and a new tale with a familiar ailment is on its way.

Souichi Masui, who directed the first season and all the movies, will be returning to helm the series yet again, with Masahiro Yokotani (Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World, Ao Ashi) handling the series composition. fox capture plan will be in charge of the music, and Satomi Tamura will be the character designer. Fortunately, most of the core staff who worked on the movies and the first series will be returning for this project and maintaining the quality that made the franchise so beloved.

Summer 2025 is a standout season this decade, and although action-oriented hits such as Gachiakuta and Dandadan will be all the rage, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus will be something to watch out for as it begins to adapt the long-awaited University Arc.