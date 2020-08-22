Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Debuts Face Mask Line

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- might feature a protagonist that gets a do-over every time he dies, but because that kind of thing is not possible for every one else the series has launched a new line of face masks to help keep us all from "starting over" with a new life. Kadokawa has announced that they will be producing a new line of face masks featuring four of the main fan favorites from the series to help fans combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while showing love for their favorite best girl.

The masks use a quick drying material to keep them from getting too wet on the outside, and a special cooling material keeps the inside from getting too hot as well. They are reusable and rewashable (according to the press release seen on Crunchyroll), and feature fan favorite heroines Emilia, Rem, and Ram along with Echidna (who makes her debut in the second season).

Pre-orders for the masks are now going up in Japan, and each one will run interested fans 2,200 yen (or about $20.84 USD). Shipping begins this October, but one interesting thing to note is the disclaimer that "The products are not designed for medical use and do not completely prevent infection (invasion) of viruses." But at least you'll have chibi anime favorites front and center!

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- knows all too well about combating the COVID-19 pandemic as Season 2 of the series was delayed from its originally intended Spring release to a new release date in the Summer. The staff have begun working from home as of the latest episodes of the new season, but thankfully it looks like Season 2 of the series will be continuing without any other major hiccups for the foreseeable future barring any other changes from the pandemic.

Will you be grabbing one of these Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- face masks? Are you making your way through the second season of the series right now too? How do you feel about the first few episodes of the season so far? What did you think of season one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

