Oshi no Ko & Record of Ragnarok Creators’ New Series Reportedly Sets Release Date

The popular idol drama Oshi no Ko ended in November 2024 but the author, Aka Akasaka, soon had plans to start a new fantasy romance series. Akasaka wasted no time in deciding to launch another manga as soon as Oshi no Ko ended. Despite the controversial ending of the manga, Oshi no Ko is still popular as fans await the third season of the anime. It’s expected to be released in 2026, but the exact release date has yet to be announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Written by Asa Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi no Ko is easily one of Weekly Young Jump’s biggest hits. Akasaka is also known for writing Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, an award-winning manga and one of the best romantic comedies out there. While Oshi no Ko was serializing, Akasaka’s other work Renai Daikō debuted in Weekly Young Jump in April 2023. The manga concluded in August 2024 and was even nominated for the 2024 eBookJapan Manga Award. This time, however, Akasaka is taking an entirely different approach than his previous works.

Kaguya-sama/Oshi no Ko creator Aka Akasaka's New Fantasy Romance Manga "Maerchen Crown" will start on March 20 in Weekly Young Jump issue 16/2025.



Art by Aji Chika (Record of Ragnarok) & Series Composition by Aoi Kujira.



Fantasy Romance in a Fairytale-like World about the Love… pic.twitter.com/vqze5zxq7v — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) February 23, 2025

Aka Akasaka’s Maerchen Crown Is Reportedly Set to Release in March 2025

While there is no official announcement yet, the news about the release date comes from a reliable source. Akasaka’s fans can check out his latest work on March 20th, 2025 in Weekly Young Jump issue 16/2025. The upcoming manga will be serializing in the same magazine as Akasaka’s Oshi no Ko. This time, the author will deliver a fantasy series set in a fairytale-like setting following the romance of a prince and a princess. Additionally, Record of Ragnarok’s Azychika will be collaborating with Akasaka. Azychika isn’t a single manga artist, but rather a collective pen name of a group of illustrators responsible for drawing the manga Record of Ragnarok.

Their art style is known for its detailing along with dynamic, and dramatic illustrations that perfectly capture the intensity of godly battles. Each character—whether a god or a historical figure—is boldly designed with unique costumes, exaggerated physiques, and unique facial features. Hence, the soft and delicate art style of Maerchen Crown will be something new for Azychika yet exciting for seinen fans seeking something new. Additionally, Aoi Kujira, the creator of Greek Circle Crisis, will be contributing as a series composer. There’s still limited information about Akasaka’s upcoming series, but we will be covering the latest updates about this manga so stay tuned.

H/T: MangaMoguraRE on X