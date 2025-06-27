A Massive Shonen Jump Anime Finally Returns After 18 Years of Fans Waiting

Warner Bros. Japan has finally shared the first key visual and release window for a long-awaited remake of a Shonen Jump classic. A new anime based on the Fist of the North Star manga was initially announced in 2023 to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the franchise foreshadowed an update on the anime series, and Warner Bros. Japan has finally delivered the long-awaited news about the series. The new Fist of the North Star is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2026. The key visual features lead protagonist Kenshiro crackling his knuckles, with the words “ANIME COMING IN 2026” hanging above him.

The visual is very evocative of the Tetsuo Hara art style that made the original 80s manga a massive hit. As part of the announcement, Warner Bros. Japan has confirmed the new anime will be part of the company’s panel at Anime Expo 2025. The panel will focus on several upcoming anime produced by the studio, with Record of Ragnarok being one of the main focuses. Among the panelists will be anime producers from Coamix, a Japanese corporation that specializes in manga and anime. The new Fist of the North Star anime will feature an all-new creative team and voice actors, instilling the series with up-to-date animation technology.

New Fist of the North Star Anime Coming in 2026

©Buronson&Tetsuo Hara/Coamix, HOKUTO Committee

Here are the details for the Warner Bros. Japan panel at Anime Expo, which will include more information about the Fist of the North Star anime.

Panel Title: Warner Bros. Japan presents Record of Ragnarok Season 3 and upcoming titles!! Date: July 5 Time: 13~14:20pm PDT Location: Room 408AB Panelists: Anime producers from Coamix



Besides Fist of the North Star and Record of Ragnarok, Warner Bros. of Japan has also produced many of the most popular anime series in the last several years, including JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Mob Psycho 100, Batman Ninja, and the live-action adaptations for Rurouni Kenshin and Bleach. Fist of the North Star is one of the most popular manga series from the 80s, with over 100 million copies in circulation. The original manga was written by Buronson and drawn by Testuo Hara, and takes place in an apocalyptic world in the year 199X. The series follows the exploits of a lone wanderer named Kenshiro, who searches across the wastelands for his sworn enemy, Shin.

Kenshiro is recognizable for his large build and the seven scars across his chest. He is the heir to the legendary assassination art of Hokuto Shinken, “Fist of the North Star.” As he roams the deserted world, Kenshiro would answer the calls of the oppressed, becoming a hero who brings hope to a planet that desperately needs it. The original manga consisted of 245 chapters, concluding on August 8, 1988, and was published in 27 volumes. The manga’s popularity led to an anime adaptation by Toei Animation in 1984. The classic Fist of the North Star anime ran for 109 episodes, ending in 1987. Toei would produce a sequel called Fist of the North Star 2 that ran for 43 additional episodes, lasting until 1988. Discotek Media released the entire series on standard-definition Blu-ray in 2014.