Record of Ragnarok Announces Season 3 Is Coming Soon

When it comes to anime battles, Record of Ragnarok is like none other. Focusing on a battle between the gods and humanity, the anime adaptation has spent two seasons focusing on the strongest representatives of mankind taking on the most powerful deities ruling above the heavens. In a surprising announcement, a third season for the hard-hitting anime has been announced, featuring a first look at what is to come as humanity and the gods take things up a notch.

In the first two seasons, which are available to stream on Netflix, Record of Ragnarok brought in gods including Zeus, Thor, Shiva, Poseidon, Loki, and more. On the human side of the equation, mankind’s representatives range from the first man Adam, the serial killer Jack The Ripper, Buddha, and Lu Bu to name a few. In prepping for the arrival of the third season, the anime brawler has already featured legendary human Qin Shi Huang and the lord of the underworld, Hades. While a release window has yet to be confirmed, a new trailer and promo images have been released.

The Gauntlet Has Been Thrown Down

The official press release from Warner Bros Japan reads, “The hit manga series Record of Ragnarok, serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon and has sold over 18 million copies, is returning with its third anime season! The second season of the anime adaptation, released in January 2023, became a mega-hit on Netflix, even surpassing the first season. It ranked in Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 (Non-English shows) in 84 countries and claimed the No. 1 spot in “Top 10 TV Shows Today” in 17 countries.”

“The saga continues with 13 one-on-one battles for the survival of humanity, pitting gods against humans from across the world. Witness the fateful seventh battle: the final fight to break the 3-3 tie between the gods and humans. Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!”

Record of Ragnarok’s Co-Creators Talk Season 3

Record of Ragnarok co-creator, Shinya Umemura, shared the following announcement regarding the anime adaptation’s renewal, “I’m beyond grateful for the announcement of anime season 3, thank you so much! It couldn’t happen without your support. Personally, I can’t wait to see how that technique of Nikola Tesla will be brought to life on screen! I hope you’ll continue to support Record of Ragnarok!”

The other co-creator of the original manga, Takumi Fukui, also had thoughts to share thanks to an official press release, “It’s been a while since the hyped finale of Season 2… Thanks to all our fans’ incredible support, Season 3 is finally here! How will those warriors and their battles from the manga be brought to life!? How will that technique and that scene be animated!? And what about those returning warriors and the one we’ll meet again!? The battle between gods and humanity enters a new phase—I can’t wait to see!”

