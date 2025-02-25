Power Rangers Isekai Just Introduced Its Own Kamen Rider

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World has been one of the surprise hits of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and those surprises just keep coming as the anime debuted their own take on the masked Kamen Rider hero with the newest episode. Koyoshi Nakayoshi’s original The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga was already a major hit with fans because of all of its allusions to Toei’s Super Sentai franchise (the Tokusatsu hit that ultimately inspired Power Rangers), and fans have been able to see it all in action through the new anime’s release so far.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World has thus been poking fun at both Super Sentai and common Isekai anime tropes through the episodes thus far, but now it’s continuing with even more Tokusatsu elements. The latest episode of the anime even introduced its own take on the famous Kamen Rider franchise, Amen, a fighter who uses a device to transform into a masked hero with a number of coin driven abilities. Their device even has a familiar voice behind it too.

Kamen Rider fans would instantly recognize the voice actor of the Amen Buckle in Red Ranger Isekai, he's even doing the same exact voice. pic.twitter.com/sOxGsTt2m2 — Zang 🍓 Berries = 座んGうベrRィい図 (@ZangBerries) February 23, 2025

Who Is Amen In Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Episode 7 sees Asagaki and the others heading into a mysterious forest of cacti in the middle of a desert. It’s not long before they find themselves up against a group of mysterious warriors who are protecting this forest with their leader, Amen, bringing up the lead. After she introduces herself and proclaims that she’s going to wipe out all the invaders, she pulls a Sphinx coin out of her purse. It turns out this is a transformation device not unlike seen in Kamen Rider, and she becomes the masked hero named “Amen” to further drive that connection between the two home.

But the fun comes with the transformation device itself. Not only does it have a lot of elements in common with the devices used in the Kamen Rider franchise, but the voice behind it is immediately familiar too. It’s likely Mark Okita, the voice actor behind many of the transformation devices heard in Kamen Rider Decade. This was a special anniversary era of the franchise where Decade was able to tap into the past powers of former Kamen Riders before his series, and the use of many kinds of powers mirrors what Amen is teased to do with hers.

An Anime Celebrating Super Sentai and Kamen Rider

Toei’s Super Sentai and Kamen Rider franchises are each over 50 years old, but funny enough there have been very few times that they have gotten the proper anime treatment. The Tokusatsu franchises are such a success with just their releases alone that there really hasn’t been a need for a full anime adaptation just yet. But through releases like The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World, these massively popular franchises are getting special homages that bring them all to life in a whole new kind of way.

With The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World now bringing in its own Kamen Rider, and teasing a sixth Ranger in a previous episode, there is lots of space to bring in even more Tokusatsu heroes in the future. There are potential tributes to metal heroes, space heroes and more on the table so cross your fingers that the anime decides to celebrate even more.

But what are you hoping to see in The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World’s future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!