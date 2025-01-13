New Power Rangers Isekai Shows Off Its Own Anime Megazord: Watch

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World was one of the major standout new releases of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new series has proven why with its own anime take on the Power Rangers‘ famous Megazord. Koyoshi Nakayoshi’s The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World has been running with Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine since 2020, but now the series is about to find a whole new group of fans with the debut of its new anime. Crossing over multiple worlds in fun new ways, this new series throws a Red Ranger into a traditional fantasy anime world.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World takes inspiration from Super Sentai (the franchise in Japan that inspires Power Rangers) and imagines what it would look like if a Red Ranger with all of the skills, technology, and abilities of these Super Sentai squads had been sent to a new fantasy world following the final fight against a big villain. Helping to kick things off is the debut of their own Megazord, and it’s just as wild as you would hope from a Super Sentai franchise.

Maximum Kizuna Kaizer, Bansou Sentai Kizuna Five's robo is formed!



What Is This New Anime Megazord?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World introduces fans to the multi-colored team of the Kizuna Five. These are five heroes that have been fighting against the Breakup King and his army of monsters that seek to break up the bonds holding humanity together. In the opening minutes of the new anime’s premiere, fans get to see this super team in action as they take on the Breakup King for their final fight. It’s here that they summon their own Megazord, Maximum Kizuna Kaiser, which combines their five animal inspired mechas together into one large machine.

It’s following this fight that the Red Ranger, Togo Asagaki, is transported into a new world. Becoming an adventurer with the intent of trying to find a way back home after saving this new world from their own respective troubles, the Red Ranger has come with all of the access to his transformations, weapons, and even the Megazord. So he’s already shaking up this new world filled with magic in wild new ways with the kinds of Super Sentai vigor that Tokusatsu fans are all too familiar with.

What Is This New Power Rangers Isekai Anime?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is now streaming its new episodes as part of the ongoing Winter 2025 anime schedule. Keiichiro Kawaguchi is directing the new anime for Satelight with Atsuhiro Tomioka overseeing its script composition. Shuji Maruyama is designing the characters, and Koichio Kameyama is composing the music. At the center of the series are Tomoya Ito as Togo Asagaki (aka Kizuna Red) and Konomi Inagaki as Idola Avom, the fantasy world mage that gets wrapped up in all sorts of Tokosatsu wildness.

If you wanted to check out the latest episodes as they air in Japan, you can now find the series exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World as such, “Togo Asagaki was the Red Ranger in a heroic Ranger squad. During their final battle against an evil organization, he gave his life to guarantee their triumph. But fate had other plans, and he found himself reborn in an entirely different world. Embracing his new role as an adventurer, he transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his pursuit of justice, helping those in need.”