Power Rangers’ Original Precedessor Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Series

Before Power Rangers graced American airwaves in 1993, there was Super Sentai. The esteemed Japanese super franchise is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, commemorating the launch of Himitsu Sentai Gorenger in 1975. Since 1979, there has been a new Sentai show every year, featuring a new team and theme. Bakuge Sentai Boonboomger is the current Sentai airing, but it is scheduled to finish its run in February 2025. As part of the Super Sentai 50th Anniversary, a new Sentai series will air a week after Boonboomger’s finale. The next Sentai is called the No.1 Sentai Gozyuger, centering on a unique spin on the previously-visited animal theme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Company announced the full cast for the series, introducing the first main female black ranger in a Super Sentai. The main goal of the Gozyuger Rangers is to be the “number one” Super Sentai team, surpassing all previous versions. The main Sentai outfits are themed around creatures beloved by children, including wolves, unicorns, and dinosaurs. The lore of Gozyuger follows the events of a great war in the past known as the Universe War. All the Super Sentai robots took part in the war, but the conflict ended with the aid of the deity known as the Tega Sword. In the present, the mysterious organization called Bladen wants to reawaken the Tega Sword. It’s up to the Gozyu Rangers to use special rings that grant them any wish to fight off enemies of the Earth.

Toei

The Cast of No.1 Sentai Gozyuger

Oricon shared the full cast playing the Rangers for No.1 Sentai Gozyuger.

Mio Fuyuno as Hoeru Tono / Gozyu Wolf (Red)

Hideharu Suzuki as Rikuo Byakuya / Gozyu Leon (Blue)

Masakazu Kanda as Ryugi Bakugami / Gozyu Tyrano (Yellow)

Jin Matsumoto as Kinjiro Takehara / Gozyu Eagle (Green)

Maya Imamori as Sumino Ichikawa / Gozyu Unicorn (Black)

Noriko Nakagoshi as Saori Ijima

Daisuke Sanbongi as Fire Candle

Marupi as Bouquet

Karuma as Kuon

The main Rangers are outcasts of society, deciding on a more secluded life. Gozyu Red is a young loner who constantly moving from job to job. Gozyu Blue is a drifter after his career as a superstar idol fell through. Gozyu Yellow is a Tega Sword loyalist and Green is a party dude who’s estranged from his family. Sumino Ichikawa is the first main woman black ranger in Super Sentai. There was another female black ranger in Ohsama Sentai King-Ohger, but it was only temporary and not permanent. Ichikawa is a detective forced out of the police academy because of a specific incident.

Hasbro/Netflix

How No.1 Sentai Gozyuger Affects Power Rangers

Power Rangers is created by editing together footage from the Sentai with American-shot video. The series began adapting Sentai footage with Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger, Japan’s sixteenth Super Sentai series. Power Rangers recently celebrated its own milestone with the 30th Anniversary project, which saw the release of the Once & Always Netflix special and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Hasbro has chosen to place the franchise on hiatus after the release of Cosmic Fury as the company figures out a way to revitalize the franchise.

Typically, American producers and writers would adapt a Super Sentai show into Power Rangers not long after it aired. If Power Rangers wasn’t on hiatus, No.1 Sentai Gozyuger could’ve been getting adapted into a Power Ranger show. The status of Power Rangers is in an unknown flux. While Playmates Toys plans to release new toys on the franchise, fans aren’t aware of what Hasbro intends to do with the series in terms of new shows or more Sentai adaptations. Producer Jonathan Entwistle was originally reported to headline a new Power Rangers reboot, yet it was soon revealed he left the project by 2024.

H/T: us.oricon