New Power Rangers Isekai Anime Shows Off Its Opening: Watch

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is now airing its new episodes as part of the jam packed Winter 2025 anime schedule, and the Power Rangers and Super Sentai inspired series is showing off its Tokusatsu inspired opening and ending themes. The TV anime adaptation for Koyoshi Nakayoshi’s The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World was one of the most anticipated new releases of the Winter 2025 anime season, and the first episode proved why as it tossed a Red Ranger into a fantasy world ruled by magic. And things exploded to a whole new level from there.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World made an explosive debut this Winter to showcase what kind of a wild new take on the Isekai anime world it has to offer, but the second episode of the new series has finally introduced its new opening and ending theme sequences. The opening theme is titled “Cuz I,” as performed by Hikaru Makishima, and you can check out its creditless version in the video above. The ending theme is titled “Explosive Heart” as performed by Aya Uchida, and you can find it below.

What Is the New Red Ranger Isekai?

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is now airing its new episodes as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and you can catch up with these new episodes streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. But as the anime now readies to really kick off this new adventure in another world, the titular Red Ranger is starting to have an impact on the rest of the new world around him. The first episode introduced fans to Togo Asagaki, who leads his own Super Sentai squadron as Kizuna Red. He’s got access to all of the powers, tech, and abilities from all of it to boot.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World then sees Asagaki using the same techniques and abilities he used to face off against countless monsters to then become an adventurer in this new world. But in teaming up with the mysterious sorceress Idola Avom, Asagaki is now ready to fully become an adventurer in this world in the hope that she’ll be able to figure out a spell that can send him back to his original world.

Why You Should Watch Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World is a perfect kind of watch for Tokusatsu fans. While it’s an Isekai anime as seen in many other releases that fans can watch every season, it’s gotten a big twist as to what to expect as it’s not exactly changing Asagaki’s abilities. Rather than give him a boost with this new magic based world as seen in other series, it seems like this fantasy world will instead by greatly influenced by the Red Ranger as he fights his way to victory.

This should also sound familiar to anyone who has seen Power Rangers, Super Sentai, or other Tokusatsu franchises as the Rangers are always uniting their faith in one another to overcome stronger foes. It’s the same case here as Asagaki is now influencing the fantasy world with his own power, and will likely showcase even more of the power of Tokusatsu as the anime continues. As The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World continues through its debut season this Winter, we’re going to see even more of all of this wackiness in action in the coming episodes.