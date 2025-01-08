A Sentai Legend Returns to Hype Power Rangers Isekai Anime: Watch

Play video

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World continues its love letter to Super Sentai with another return of a Sentai legend. The series is based on the manga by Koyoshi Nakayoshi and is meant to be a homage and parody of classic Super Sentai/Power Rangers shows. The anime adaptation embraces the Sentai homage with the addition of popular Sentai actors voicing characters in the show. The latest promo video for the anime has revealed another Sentai veteran joining the voice cast. The video is confirmed by Comic Natalie to be narrated by none other than Tetsu Inada, a veteran voice actor who has many years of experience working in Super Sentai.

Inada has been involved with the Super Sentai franchise for many years, having first worked with the series with Mirai Sentai Timeranger in 2000. He played several minor roles and supporting characters before eventually landing the role of Doggie Kruger, aka Dekamaster, in Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger. American fans would recognize Doggie Kruger for the Power Rangers version of Dekaranger, Power Rangers SPD. Doggie was one of the few Sentai characters who was directly adapted into the Power Rangers adaptation. John Tui voiced the character in SPD. Inada will narrate the first episode of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World, which will air on January 12th.

Tetsu Inada Reunites with other Sentai Veterans for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

Tetsu Inada returns to the Sentai subgenre with other Sentai veterans in The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World. Masaya Matsukaze, Mika Kikuchi, Hiroshi Tsuchida, and Arisa Komiya are all actors who played rangers in Super Sentai who will play as the teammates for Kizuna Red in the Power Rangers Isekai. Nakayoshi’s manga is a loving tribute to the Super Sentai subgenre, openly mocking the cliches while at the same time fully embracing it.

The story centers around a Red Ranger who gets trapped in a fantasy land full of magic and mythical creatures. However, he still has access to his high-tech Sentai gear, which is beyond anything the world has seen before. The humor for the series stems from other characters’ reactions to Kizuna Red’s power and overall personality. Whereas Kizuna Red’s attitude and skillsets make sense in a Tokusatsu setting like Power Rangers, it comes off as absurd and overwhelming in a fantasy land. There are currently eight volumes of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World manga, while the anime adaptation is produced by Satelight and licensed by Crunchyroll.

