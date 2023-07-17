Rent-a-Girlfriend Cosplay Celebrates Season 3’s Debut With Chizuru

Rent-a-Girlfriend has returned for Season 3 as part of the new wave of anime hitting during the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the anime’s return with Chizuru Mizuhara! The anime adaptation taking on Reiji Miyajima’s original Rent-a-Girlfriend manga series was one of the most anticipated returns of the Summer overall because it was promising that Kazuya’s life would get even more complicated with the addition of a new heroine into the mix after he and Chizuru seemed to come to a new understanding at the end of the second season.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 has now kicked off its run and has fully reintroduced Chizuhara to anime fans after the long break from the second season, and she’s quickly warming her way back into fans’ hearts. What helps in this matter are cool cosplay tributes from artists such as @seracoss on Instagram, who is highlighting Chizuru’s full student look in the anime with a perfect recreation of the character that fans are even more attached to than ever now. Check it out below:

How to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 features a returning staff with new director Shin’ya Une taking over directing duties at TMS Entertainment. Yu Serizawa is joining the anime for Season 3 as the voice Mini Yaemori alongside the returning voice cast of Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanamim, and Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the anime, and the new episodes airing for Season, you can now find Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Rent-a-Girlfriend’s anime as such, “Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. ‘Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.’ Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, ‘You’re Kazuya-kun, right?’ A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!”

