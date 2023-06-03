Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Poster Spotlights Ruka

Rent-a-Girlfriend will be coming back to screens with its highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime run next month as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule, and a new poster for the upcoming episodes is taking Ruka Sarashina on a date ahead of the premiere! Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 ended with a new twist in Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru Mizuhara's relationship moving forward, and that means there will undoubtedly be even more wrinkles in the anime's central romances when it returns for Season 3. Ruka, unfortunately, will be caught up in all of this mess once more.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will bring back Ruka along with many of the other girls in Kazuya's life when the anime returns with new episodes, but it has yet to be revealed what exactly her role will be in the new season. As Chizuru and Kazuya get closer to one another, it's going to be much tougher for someone like Ruka to get closer to him despite how much she clearly loves him more than he reciprocates. At least she's being taken on a nice date in the newest poster for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 below:

How to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of this writing, but it will be launching some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Rent-a-Girlfriend has confirmed that Season 3 will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan, and you can actually catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll as well. As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Rent-a-Girlfriend's anime as such:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

What are you hoping to see from Ruka in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!