Revenger Proves Itself With an Epic Winter Premiere: Watch

The winter season has begun, and of course, anime fans are figuring out which series are worth tuning into. A slew of new and returning titles on the docket this month with even more coming this weekend. A few good picks have already debuted, and today, it looks like one of the season's biggest contenders premiered thanks to Revenger.

If you haven't kept up with the original anime, Revenger made its debut today with episode one on Crunchyroll. The action drama was announced last year by Ajia-do Animation Works with director Masaya Fujimori on deck. And if you are a fan of period dramas, Revengers is going to be a must-watch.

As you can see in the slides below, netizens are loving Revenger so far, and Japanese fans have the show trending despite its original status. Though episode one is slow to start, it paints a gorgeous world that Gen Urobuchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica) scripted with Renji Oki. And given the story's focus on assassins, well – you will be glad to know episode one is pretty violent from the start.

READ MORE: An Anime Ranked as the Most-Watched TV Show in 2022, Says New Report

Episode one also proves Revenger's has a bright cast of characters that just about anyone could love. Raise Kurima is our star, and they work as a hitman for a secret group called Revenger that works on behalf of society's weakest members. Alongside the gang's members, Raise works as a front elsewhere, but things get complicated when new foes make themselves known across Japan. So if you like samurais, assassins, and Robin Hood crusades – Revenger is just the show for you!

Do you plan on checking out Revenger this season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.