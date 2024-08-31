Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 4 First Look Released

Rick and Morty: The Anime has kicked off a new multiversal mystery within its own multiverse, and that continues with the first look at what’s next in Episode 4. Rick and Morty: The Anime started off its run by revealing its own take on the main duo as it introduced them into a new universe within the wider multiverse of the franchise. But as soon as the premiere began, things shifted even further with a new time entropy device that is also starting to twist space and time together along with the mixing of this new multiverse. So it’s gotten pretty complicated for Rick too.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has sparked a new mystery as Rick finds himself lost somewhere within the multiverse, and the rest of his family are hoping to head out and find him somehow (but it seems that Beth wants to tag along on the new adventure as well). That’s the focus of the first look at what’s coming in Episode 4 of the series, and you can check out the Rick and Morty: The Anime promo clip below as spotted by @Swimpedia on X.

https://x.com/swimpedia/status/1829377736151855581

How to Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 4

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 4 is titled “Memories” and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, September 5th at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, September 7th (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). The episode is teased as such, “Summer and Morty search for Rick while he’s trapped in a multiverse; Jerry goes missing.”

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story on a whole as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”