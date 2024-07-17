Rick and Morty: Who is Morty’s New Girlfriend in the Anime?

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be making its debut with Adult Swim later this Summer, and with it is introducing an interesting new girl into Morty’s life! Morty Smith is no stranger to romantic entanglements as fans have seen over the course of the original Rick and Morty‘s seven seasons thus far, but they rarely have worked out in his favor in any kind of long term basis. While Morty has had romantic relationships, it’s usually not to the point where it shakes up the larger status quo in a big way. But that could change for the anime.

With Rick and Morty: The Anime following a new take on the characters from a different point in the Rick and Morty multiverse, there are plenty of opportunities to shake up the characters in new ways we might never see in the original animated series. This of course includes the potential addition of brand new characters, and one of them seems to be a new girlfriend for Morty who is mysteriously seen throughout the promotional materials sharing physical and emotional connections with this Morty.

Rick, Morty, and a mysterious new character in Rick and Morty: The Anime

Who Is Morty’s New Girlfriend?

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been teasing this new character since we got the first looks at it in motion. With the reveal of its opening theme sequence some time ago, fans first noticed this new character having a prominent role in the opening and seemingly being close to Morty. This has now been taken to the next level with the recent trailer released for the new anime that now sees her not only sharing a kiss with him, but also being close enough with him that she’s seen taking pictures together with the rest of his family.

This makes it a prominent romantic relationship for Morty that’s already gone much further than seen with the main universe Morty (as they never interacted with the family in such a way). As for her role in the series, Rick and Morty: The Anime teases her as such, “…Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.” This likely will be playing into the larger narrative of the series, and Morty might have to get his heartbroken all over again when it all comes to an end.

This character doesn’t seem to be in Rick and Morty‘s main series, but thankfully we’ll be getting answers soon enough as Rick and Morty: The Anime premieres its English dub with Adult Swim on Thursday, August 15th at midnight and its Japanese dub with Toonami on Saturday, August 17th at midnight.