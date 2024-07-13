Rick and Morty: The Anime to Air Both Japanese and English Dub Releases

Rick and Morty is going to making its anime debut with Adult Swim later this month, and it will be doing so with the broadcast of both English and Japanese releases of the new anime! Rick and Morty: The Anime has been one of the most curious projects Adult Swim has had in production for a while, and soon we will finally get to see what this new take on the original Adult Swim series brings to the Rick and Morty multiverse. Previously teased to get both English subtitled and dubbed releases, it’s now been confirmed that both versions will actually be airing on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be officially airing both its English dubbed and subtitled releases beginning on August 15th. The English dub release will be launching on August 15th at midnight local time at Adult Swim, and then the English subtitled release will then following on August 17th at midnight as part of the Toonami programming block. So fans looking to see both releases will be able to check out their broadcasts, with new episodes then being available to stream with Max the following day. Check out the key art for Rick and Morty: The Anime below.

Poster for Rick and Morty: The Anime

What to Know for Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will launch its English dub episodes on Thursdays this Summer, and features the cast of Joe Daniels as Rick and Jerry, Gabriel Regojo as Morty, Donna Bella Litton as Summer, and Patricia Duran as Beth. The Japanese release will then follow on Saturdays, and the voice cast for that edition stars Youhei Tadano as Rick, Keisuke Chiba as Morty, Akiha Matsui as Summer, Manabu Muraji as Jerry, and Takako Fuji as Beth.

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”