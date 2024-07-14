Rick and Morty: The Anime Japanese Trailer Released

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be making its debut with Adult Swim next month, and a trailer for the Japanese audio edition has been launched before its premiere! Rick and Morty: The Anime is a new take on the Adult Swim original animated series offering up an anime take on its multiverse, and with it will be releasing both English dubbed and Japanese dubbed versions of the series with Adult Swim. With the first real look at Rick and Morty: The Anime released earlier this week giving fans a look at the English dub, now fans have gotten to see the English subtitled release.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be airing its Japanese audio broadcast beginning on Saturday, August 17th at midnight (two days after the premiere of the English dubbed release) with Adult Swim as part of the Toonami programming block. This will feature English subtitles for fans who want to experience the anime in that way, and you can check out the Japanese audio version of the trailer for Rick and Morty: The Anime below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Check out the Japanese language version of the full Rick and Morty: The Anime promo that aired on #Toonami! pic.twitter.com/ARKEmgF1X0 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 14, 2024

Rick and Morty Anime Release Date

Rick and Morty: The Anime will launch its English dub episodes on Thursdays this Summer beginning on August 15th at midnight, and features the cast of Joe Daniels as Rick and Jerry, Gabriel Regojo as Morty, Donna Bella Litton as Summer, and Patricia Duran as Beth. The Japanese release will then follow on Saturdays, and the voice cast for that edition stars Youhei Tadano as Rick, Keisuke Chiba as Morty, Akiha Matsui as Summer, Manabu Muraji as Jerry, and Takako Fuji as Beth.

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”