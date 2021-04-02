Rick And Morty Art Imagines Life Like Pickle Rick

Rick And Morty is set to return on Adult Swim this summer, with the latest trailer showing us that the animated juggernaut will be making several references to pop culture hits such as Voltron, Hellraiser, Blade, and even Marvel's Submariner, but one fan has created something truly special in a life-like take on Pickle Rick. Though this version of Rick Sanchez was only featured in one episode, it's clear that the bizarre fusion between the mad scientist and a pickle has become one of the most popular aspects of the series as fans will still often scream out his name.

The episode that featured Pickle Rick was a hilarious series of events that saw the grandfather of the Smith Clan transforming himself into the vegetable to escape a group therapy session with his family. In a bid to transform himself back into a human, Rick had to navigate through an army of rats in the sewer and then participate in an action movie-style scenario that had him facing down an army of armed thugs while still in his ridiculous Pickle form. Though he eventually was able to transform himself back into the Rick that we all know and love, the memory of Pickle Rick definitely still lingers in the minds of fans.

Adult Swim shared this disturbing life-like art done by Twitter Artist Hossein Diba Art, capturing the insanity of this pickle transformation that is only one of Rick's many forms that he has taken over the course of the series that has become one of the most popular in the history of Cartoon Network:

Rick And Morty has succeeded with its surreal approach to a Back To The Future style set-up, with the grandfather/grandson team navigating the universe while attempting to explore several hilarious situations. Season Five is far from being the final season of the Adult Swim success story, as several seasons have already been confirmed to be in the works, as the creators have noted on social media that work has begun on the seventh season of the series that will be released down the line.

What do you think of this terrifying take on Pickle Rick? Do you think we'll see this transformation return in the upcoming season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.