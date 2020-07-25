Rick and Morty Co-Creator Would Do a Crossover With Bojack Horseman

✖

Rick and Morty’s co-creator would like to do a crossover with Bojack Horseman. The revelation comes after a wild panel at Adult Swim Con that saw the show unveil the first look at Season 5 during the presentation. While that was major news, Dan Harmon talking about Bojack as the show that he would most like to crossover with is a pretty big surprise as well. Both of these programs have come to define adult animation in the current era. Netflix’s original and Rick and Morty both have devoted fanbases that like their comedy with plenty of gross-out humor. But, they also enjoy stories that tangle with real human questions in the medium of animation as well. It would be a wild thing to see take place, but 2020 has provided shenanigans every day, so it could happen at some point.

Yesterday saw Solar Opposites, Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame’s latest show for Hulu, have their Comic-Con@Home panel. During that time, the creative joked about the possibility of the adult swim staple crossing over with Solar Opposites.

"You’ve gotta ask these giant, lumbering mega corporations that have merged together like water droplets, just growing into a giant ocean-sized whatever," Roiland smiled. "Maybe if they just merge together into one giant thing it’ll happen.”

Mike McMahan, the co-creator for the Hulu show, decided to turn up the jovial nature of those comments. He joked that they had a bunch of random crossovers planned with all sorts of out-there properties. It bears repeating that fans probably won't be getting a breakfast cereal or Transformers drop-in during Season 5 or even after that.

“As everybody knows, the first thing you do when you’re creating a new show, is you start to think about all the crossovers you can do," said McMahan. "We’ve already written the Transformers crossover, the Star Wars crossover, the Muppet Babies crossover, the Cap’n Crunch crossover. We have a bunch more crossovers to write in case we can ever do them.”

What show would you like to see Rick and Morty crossover with? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.