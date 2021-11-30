New Rick and Morty Comics to Parody Star Wars, Dune, and More

Rick and Morty is working on new episodes behind the scenes, but in the meantime, fans of the series can check on the cast through comics. Readers can tide themselves over until season six drops with Oni Press’ comics, and it turns out more are on the way. The publisher has confirmed a new miniseries is on the way for Rick and Morty which will debut beginning in 2022.

Oni Press and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have teamed up to bring Rick and Morty back to print. The pair are working with Adult Swim to make three new comics with each moving to shelves in 2022. The first is slated to launch in late January and will poke fun at Dune in light of the sci-fi story’s recent theatrical stint.

“When Rick finds the source of a new, incredibly powerful substance, he lays claim to an entire planet in order to corner the market. But Rick and Morty aren’t the only ones on the recently renamed Arrickis, and the original inhabitants aren’t going to go away quietly. Soon they become embroiled in the local political and religious struggle, forcing them to try and escape not only with their lives, but with their minds intact,” the comic’s synopsis reads.

For those ready to read this comic, Rick and Morty‘s one-shot will be written by Amy Chu and Alexander Chang. Sarah Stern will oversee the art while crank! does the lettering. As for Dune, the movie is no longer streaming on HBO Max, but it might return to the service ahead of this one-shot’s debut.

Once this Dune parody goes live, Rick and Morty will put out another comic titled Morty’s Run in honor of the dystopian movie Logan’s Run. And to end things, Star Wars will get its own nod in the one-shot Infinity Hour. You can find the synopses for both standalone comics below:

“Morty finds out he’s going to summer camp and will do anything to escape, including listening to Rick. Can Morty survive a world ruled by thirteen-year-olds all by himself?”

“Rick has always known he was destined for greater things but when that greater thing calls, will he be ready to answer? In the four-issue miniseries Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour, Rick is recruited to join a galactic rebellion, forming a bond with a ragtag group of freedom fighters, mystics, and mercenaries. Can this team of would-be heroes overthrow the Galactic Federation?”

