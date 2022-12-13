Rick And Morty Cosplay Gathers Rick, Summer, And Morty

Rick And Morty's sixth season has come to an end, with Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith spending the majority of the season finale attempting to stop a lightsaber from Star Wars from destroying the world. While the seventh season hasn't revealed a release date as of yet, the Adult Swim juggernaut is already confirmed for an eighth season, with the creators of the series already beginning work on those episodes. Now, three cosplayers have created pitch-perfect takes on Rick, Morty, and Summer as they venture forth on a new adventure.

Rick, Morty, and Summer got a little bit closer in this latest season, sometimes for unfortunate reasons. When the three discovered that Beth was having an affair with her other self, Space Beth, the Smiths hilariously attempted to keep this fact secret from Jerry, but unfortunately weren't able to keep a lid on this fact for long. When season seven rolls around we fully expect these three to venture forth once again, especially as Rick is attempting to discover the whereabouts of his arch-nemesis, Prime Rick.

The Smith Family Cometh

Daaarchi shared this trio of Rick And Morty Cosplayers that see Rick, Morty, and Summer diving into a portal and capturing the personalities of some of Adult Swim's most popular characters introduced on the programming block:

Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the voice of Summer Smith, Spencer Grammer, about her role this season and how much she enjoyed taking on the villainous role of "Night Summer", a being that took over the oldest progeny of the Smiths when she fell asleep:

"I love doing villainy things...I love that stuff. I think that's been a natural progression," Grammer continued when breaking down Summer's potential villain future. "What's lovely about these characters is they live within this family dynamic, and there's always different facets of them that we can find. It's been really enthralling and riveting to experience the transition of a character who started off pretty two-dimensionally and have it grow and change into a very three-dimensional character with a lot of different story and levels and facets to her."

