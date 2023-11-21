Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Unpacks Rick's Decision to Let Evil Morty Escape

Rick And Morty's seventh season didn't just see new voice actors taking on the roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, but it brought the fight against Rick Prime to a close. In their fight against the alternate iteration of Rick, the pair were given a major assist by "Evil Morty", the variant that has been a part of the series since season one. In a new interview following the universe-shaking events, co-creator Dan Harmon discussed why Evil Morty was "allowed" to escape and what that might mean for the future of the Smith family.

"Evil Morty" doesn't quite live up to his name as he wasn't actively seeking to kill Rick, Morty, or their fellow family members, but instead was attempting to be free of a multiverse that had any influence from the Council of Ricks. This Morty was able to accomplish his goal, jumping into a universe that not only is free of Ricks, but seemingly is fit to bursting with travelers who are jumping to new realities. Despite the danger that has been presented in this new locale, Evil Morty has seemingly found paradise as both his superior intellect and advanced technology allow him to easily survive.

Evil Morty Escapes

Evil Morty is able to assist Rick in taking down his evil twin, not only making an escape, but making an escape with the dangerous weapon known as the "Omega Device". Having the ability to eliminate any and all variants, co-creator Dan Harmon discussed why the Rick we've come to know allowed Evil Morty to escape with the device, "Rick basically gave a leash that's around his neck to someone that isn't him, because he's more invested consciously in the destruction of himself. I think that's both tragic and also, writers and drunks like me consider that kind of noble and interesting — the commitment to self-destruction."

Even though the "big bad" of the series has been defeated, Rick And Morty marches forward. There are still a handful of episodes left in season seven that will further follow the Smith family, potentially setting up the next challenge for Rick Sanchez to face. In the past, the animated series teased that an "Evil Summer" might appear, which would be a twist on what has come before.

Do you think we'll see Evil Morty become a major threat to the Rick And Morty universe in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.

Via Variety