Rick and Morty Was Designed to Run 100 Seasons, Says Creator Dan Harmon

When all is said and done, Rick and Morty may end up being one of the longest-running animated shows of all time. In fact, longevity is part of the show's grand design. Series co-creator Dan Harmon has always had a plan for Rick and Morty to last quite a while. If he has it his way, the show would even outlast him.

Harmon recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his beloved animated series and how long he hopes to see it run. According to Harmon, Rick and Morty is "designed" to run for 100 seasons. Currently, the show is has been renewed by Adult Swim to run through a total of 100 episodes.

Six seasons of the series have been released so far, with the seventh season set to make its debut October 15th on Adult Swim. The new installment will feature new voice actors behind both of the titular characters, though the names of the actors haven't been revealed just yet. They'll be replacing former executive producer and star Justin Roiland.

How Will Rick and Morty End?

Regardless of how long Rick and Morty actually does stay on the air, Harmon does have a plan for how it will all come to an end. It'll apparently be as simple as Morty simply growing up and wanting nothing to do with Rick's tomfoolery.

"It would maybe just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend that actually makes him want to be an independent person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start to grow up," Harmon said. "Maybe Morty's 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic."

As of now, Rick and Morty is only guaranteed to air for 100 episodes, but there's no reason to believe it wouldn't be renewed for even more.

