Rick and Morty: Why Its New Actors Call Season 7 the Show's Best Yet

Rick and Morty Season 7 introduced new voice actors behind its titular characters following co-creator Justin Roiland's exit, and the new stars are calling Season 7 one of the show's best seasons yet! Rick and Morty Season 7 has made some big shake ups that fans weren't expecting as it not only solved one of the massive antagonist plot threads hanging over the series with its fifth episode, but it opened up the rest of the season to a clear path towards a new kind of story. It's this openness that has fans thinking about what could be next.

Rick and Morty Season 7 introduced Ian Cardoni as the new voice of Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden as the new voice of Morty Smith, and the two new star finally opened up about joining the series in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. It was here that the two of them not only opened up about how they feel about joining the series and adjusting to their new roles, but also teased what's coming next in the final episodes of Season 7 with the clean slate set by Episode 5 and 6.

What's Next for Rick and Morty Season 7?

"I think the latest episode leaves a lot of questions as to where these characters could go," Ian Cardoni responded when asked about where they felt the series could go following Rick Prime's death in Episode 5. "The only thing I'd say is there are some pretty exciting places where the story will be taking us. There are some excellent adventures that I think the fans will really enjoy, and new twists and turns." Belden shared this sentiment and even noted Season 7 of the series as the best yet.

"Season seven is the best Rick and Morty has ever been — the writing is top-tier," Belden stated. "We have felt so welcomed by the production people working on the show, but also by the fans, and the online community have been so welcoming and supportive. We'd just like to say, 'Thank you.'" The new actors just jumped into the series ahead of Season 7, so it's going to be bright future for them as well as fans get to see more of them in future seasons.

via THR