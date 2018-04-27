Rick And Morty Art Imagines Pickle Rick With Marvel's Infinity Gauntlet

Rick And Morty as an animated series has presented the mad scientist of Rick Sanchez as one of the most powerful, and eccentric, beings to exist within its universe, but one fan artist has decided to take things up a notch by giving Sanchez's Pickle Rick form the Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Universe, as well as a number of other attributes from the characters of the universe that made the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy household names! Needless to say, this crossover would certainly be something to behold if it were to come to pass!

Surprisingly enough, Rick And Morty actually do exist in the continuity of the Marvel Universe, with a recent X-Men comic book in Marauders #6, showing that one of the denizens of Krakoa in Pyro was happening to enjoy the Adult Swim show in the bowels of a yacht. Though the characters of the Smith clan have yet to make an official appearance in the Marvel Universe, considering they have the ability to hop over to alternate realities whenever they feel like it, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to one day see the mad scientist and his grandson make a visit to the world of Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America to name a few!

Instagram User Rick And Morty For Life shared this impressive crossover art that imagines what the pair of Adult Swim superstars would look like if they were given the god-like power that has become one of the most recognizable weapons in the world of the Marvel Universe:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe greatly expanded during the recent Disney Investor Call, with the company announcing a number of new television programs and movies that will be arriving in the coming years. With it having been over a year since we last saw the heroes of this insanely profitable world, in Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans have definitely been chomping at the bit to return via feature-length films and television shows that will land on Disney+.

