Rick and Morty Returns Tonight and Fans Are Freaking Out

Rick and Morty are back tonight for the second half of Season 4 and fans are pumped. It feels like it's been so long since the first half of the season aired, but the day has finally arrived. There was a short teaser of Rick’s awkward Christmas adventure yesterday. But, that clip actually has little to do with tonight’s episode. It sounds like this one will be another one of the less expected entries in a few seasons as Interdimensional Cable gets tweaked a bit. At this rate though, fans are happy to have any of the show at all after the layoff. Add the coronavirus pandemic to the mix and its easy to see why people are so pumped. But the good news doesn’t stop there as Jerry’s voice actor Chris Parnell actually said that there would be fewer waits between seasons in a recent interview.

“[Dan and Justin] wanted some job security, and they wanted to know that the show was going to be around for a while so that they and the writers could get into some sort of momentum,” Parnell told TV Line. “We’ll see less lengthy breaks between seasons going forward because of that. And it’s very gratifying to know we’re going to have all those episodes. Hopefully, Jerry will be around for the duration. You never know.”

San Diego Comic-Con last year saw series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland tell EW that the fifth season was already in production. During that conversation, they also urged fans to be patient as they are sick of the long layoffs too.

Prepare to be amazed. Rick and Morty returns tonight at 11:30p EST on #adultswim! @pablorochat pic.twitter.com/tmT7K5nWZ9 — adultswim (@adultswim) May 3, 2020

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Harmon explained. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.

“Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time,” he added. “Adult Swim can say, 'These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?' And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late."

How excited are you for Rick and Morty’s return tonight? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses down below: