Rick and Morty Makes Rick an Oscars Host

Rick and Morty has been taking on some fun pop culture ideas throughout Season 6 of the series so far, and the newest episode of the series took it to a whole new level by making Rick host the Academy Awards! The sixth season of the series has shifted the status quo of the franchise in some unique ways as without Rick's portal gun for the first half of its run, Rick was left to have more adventures on Earth itself. But even with that constraint on the potential stories, Rick himself is still finding ways into wacky new kinds of situations.

Rick and Morty's newest episode saw dinosaurs return to the Earth and immediately take it over as they urged humans to do what they wanted to instead, and the President goes to Rick and asks him for his help to get rid of them. Rick does eventually agree to do so, but in exchange he wanted to host the Oscars. Surprisingly, this ended up happening as fans got to see what it would be like if Rick actually hosted the Academy Awards and stirred up Hollywood's elite. You can check out the clip below as released by Adult Swim:

"Juricksic Mort" sees Rick get the dinosaurs to leave the Earth when he tells them about a species of meteors that have been destroying each of the civilizations they had been raising out of space over the millennia, and then he gets to host the Oscars as a result. It's here that there are "cameos" from many famous pastiches of actors such as Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Tom Hanks and many more. Rick even gets Hanks to act out one of his famous moments from the classic Cast Away, and it's clear that Rick was a hit.

But soon he's interrupted when he finds out that the dinosaurs went to Mars in order to sacrifice themselves to the incoming meteor. Funny enough, Rick's hosting the Oscars really only offered the commentary that it was completely scripted (in which he noted included "even that one thing," which is likely referring to the big Best Picture winner shake up from a few years back), so it was just a funny tangent in an episode full of them.

