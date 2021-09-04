Rick and Morty Gets Special Crossover Art From Samurai Jack Creator

✖

Rick and Morty has gotten special crossover art straight from Samurai Jack and Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky! Following an extended hiatus after the premiere of the eighth episode, Rick and Morty will finally be returning later this weekend for the final two episodes of the fifth season for a special one-hour event bringing it all to a close. This double feature will consist of two episodes, and the finale has been interestingly titled as "Rickmurai Jack." This has gotten fans wondering about just what they could expect from the finale, and Adult Swim has played into this even more.

Adult Swim has tapped the original series creator from this final episode title's namesake, Genndy Tartakovsky, to illustrate a special crossover between Samurai Jack and Rick and Morty. Considering how many versions of Rick exist, and the fact that the series has had its own official samurai action influenced anime in the past, this crossover isn't the wildest idea. It definitely makes the final episode all the more curious. Check it out below:

This crossover hits different Illustration by Genndy Tartakovsky pic.twitter.com/5jB5u6Pkh1 — adult swim (@adultswim) September 4, 2021

It's very hard to gauge what fans could potentially see with the final episodes of the fifth season as the episodes thus far have been dramatically different from one another. There have been quite a few episodic adventures, but there have been some ties keeping them related to one another as Rick and Morty have been seen distancing themselves from one another following four seasons of being particularly close.

Executive producer and showrunner behind the season, Scott Marder, teased fans will feel "rewarded" by these final episodes of the season, and thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see whether or not that's the case as Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim on Sunday, September 5th starting at 11:00PM EST with the final two episodes of Season 5, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack."

But what do you think? Would you want to see a fuller crossover between these two? What are you hoping to see with these final episodes? How have you liked the fifth season of Rick and Morty as a whole so far?