Rick and Morty Announces Season 4B Marathon

After having waited for what seems like ages for the arrival of Rick and Morty Season 4 last year, the latest installment in the beloved animated series has already come to an end. Five new episodes from Season 4 aired on Adult Swim at the end of 2019, followed by another five on the network this spring. Sunday night's 10th episode marked the Season 4 finale, leaving fans wondering when there will be more Rick and Morty to enjoy. We don't yet know when Season 5 will arrive, but Adult Swim is airing a mini-marathon next week to get everyone caught up on the action.

During the finale on Sunday night, Adult Swim announced that it would be holding a Season 4B marathon one week later. On Sunday, June 7th, the network will be airing all five of the recent Rick and Morty episodes back-to-back, allowing fans to watch the new half-season completely uninterrupted.

While Adult Swim will be airing the episodes again, many fans are wondering when the latest season of Rick and Morty will be added to the HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max launched last week and contains the first three seasons of the series. It will be home to Rick and Morty heading into the future, so Season 4 will eventually make its way to the service. There just hasn't been any announcement as to when.

The other major question that fans have on their minds is when Rick and Morty could potentially return for Season 5. The wait likely won't be as long as the one for Season 4, but there has been no indication from the network as to a future release timeline.

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland had an idea for the release schedule that could keep people from waiting too long for new seasons. His plan would be to release episodes on a monthly basis, so there would never really be a big break in the action.

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big even," Roiland explained to /Film. "I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I’m sure whatever it is will be the right decision.”

