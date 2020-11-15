Rick and Morty Shows Off its Multiple Languages in Hilarious Clips

Rick and Morty is a major hit around the world, and the Adult Swim series showed just how many languages it airs in with a hilarious selection of clips. Rick and Morty had a special Global Celebration panel during the virtual Adult Swim Festival, and it was here that the cast and crew behind the series celebrated not only the fourth season of the series but the reach of the Adult Swim favorite as a whole. As an example of how far reaching the series truly is, the panel debuted a few clips showing off how some of the scenes sound in different languages.

These clips include the Beth and Summer "Bechdel Test" scene from the fourth season episode, "Never Ricking Morty," the Slut Dragon introduction scene from "Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty," and the spring break camping scene from "Childrick of Mort." The languages seen the clips include English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Castilian Spanish, Polish, and Latin American Spanish. Check them out!

During the panel, the cast and crew also teased a little about what fans can expect to see from the fifth season of the series. While they couldn't go into too much detail, series co-creator Dan Harmon noted how the new season will be exploring Space Beth (the cloned or not cloned beth that made her return to the series during the Season 4 finale). Scott Marder, producer and writer for the series, teased that fans will be getting more canonical content in the new episodes as well.

"There's epic canon in Season 5 coming," Marder stated, "Fans are gonna like get knocked over by the canon we're about to hit them with." Elaborating further, Marder could not go into detail much but relayed his excitement about the new season, "I'm a huge fan before I even got to be on the show, so to get to write for it, I get to feed my excitement of loving this show before I get to write for it. So you'll feel that in the show. Season 5, all the stuff we're doing is so awesome."

What do you think of these Rick and Morty clips? Surprised to see it's been released in so many different languages? What are some of your favorite moments from Season 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!