After the way the fifth season came to an end, Rick and Morty can finally leave Evil Morty behind! One of the more burning questions fans have had about the series overall was Evil Morty and his bigger purpose for the series. Although the Adult Swim animated series often jokes about its lackadaisical approach to its serialized storytelling, and even outwardly poked fun at the idea of Evil Morty making a return to the series in the fourth season, the fifth season changed this all forever with not only the villain’s return, but a major shake up for the series’ status quo as a whole.

Evil Morty’s return to the series indeed changed the understanding of Rick and Morty’s multiverse for good, and with it has presented the possibilities for all kinds of new stories in future seasons. Stories that don’t necessarily need “Evil Morty” to be a part of them. After all his plan was to escape from the confines of this world’s structure, and now that he’s been successful in pulling that off, it’s a great time for the series to move on from this threat.

Rick and Morty likes to poke fun at the fact that fans often want more of canonical storytelling from the animated series, but when it does manage to tell these connected stories it tells them well. That’s why the tease of an Evil Morty had been such a fun prospect. It was the first of the major lingering threats that Rick himself was unaware of, and the idea of a character pulling off some sort of plan outside of Rick’s control in the background of the series was so enticing.

We had only seen Evil Morty in a couple of actual appearances in past seasons, but this third appearance should be the final one. For all intents and purposes, this really seems like the case as did he not only reveal that the series’ multiverse was actually a fabrication crafted by the Ricks, but his plan was to finally break out of this cycle of control and abuse and find freedom. And he actually makes that happen as the final moments of the Season 5 finale see him opening a portal and adventuring into a brand new multiverse outside of the series’ current reach.

There might be some temptation to bring him back as fans want to see what this Morty finds in other multiverses, or use him as the catalyst for the series’ next big baddie, but this finale also served as a proper ending to the Evil Morty story. He got what he wanted, defeated Rick, and is now going to live a new life. If the series does plan to introduce a new major threat (if that’s something this comedy series even desires), it’ll be the right move to find something completely different from Evil Morty. Maybe the Rick who C-137 Rick still wants revenge on?

But what do you think? Would you want to see Evil Morty again in future seasons? Is this the right kind of send off for the villain? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!