Rick and Morty Writer Details That Heartbreaking Speech in Season 5’s Finale

The writer for Rick and Morty’s Season 5 finale opened up where that heartbreaking speech at the end came from! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its fifth season earlier this year, and the sixth season of the series is already scheduled for a release some time next year. This means that while fans will have to wait to see what’s coming next, the final moments of the fifth season left fans on quite the bittersweet note thanks to a farewell speech from Mr. Poopybutthole as he reflected on the events of the fifth season’s finale.

The final moments of Rick and Morty’s Season 5 finale saw Mr. Poopybutthole reflecting on the events of the episode in a solemn way as he bore his soul in relation to how Rick and Morty’s relationship was changing because Morty was finally learning more about Rick’s past and what made him tick. As series writer Jeff Loveness in a special clip from the fifth season’s Blu-ray release (as shared by TVLine), this final speech came from a very raw, emotional, and bluntly truthful place.

“I remember specifically writing the Mr. Poopybutthole monologue on my back, feeling… not my best,” Loveness began. “You could say I was going through a tough time, perhaps putting some of my failures into his voice. I remember just being a part of the couch in lockdown, bearing my soul through the voice of Mr. Poopybutthole, and I just remember thinking, ‘Yes. You’ve done it. You’ve written something true.” Loveness clearly put a lot of raw emotion into the finale speech, and that’s why it’s left such an impact as fans currently wait on the next season.

Rick and Morty Season 5 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, but has yet to confirm any streaming release details as of this writing. The sixth season of the series is now in the works for a release some time in 2022, but the series has yet to nail down a more concrete release date. With all of that emotion leading off the fifth season finale, Season 6 of the series could have some of the biggest changes to the series yet.

via TVLine