Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reveals Season 5 Almost Started With Different Episode

Rick and Morty's co-creator revealed Season 5 of the series almost started off with a much different episode! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is currently gearing up for the release of its fourth episode at the time of this writing, and fans haven't been sure what quite to expect from it given that each of the episodes thus far have been dramatically different from one another. This all began with the season premiere which not only officially introduced Rick's nemesis to the series, but also sent Morty on several wild trips in time.

It turns out that the season could have started out in a much different place, with the second episode, "Mortyplicity," once considered a premiere before "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" was cemented in place. Speaking with The Wrap about the Season 5 premiere, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland explained that the second episode was so "insane" that it was almost chosen as the Season 5 premiere as the team wasn't quite so sure for a time which to start everything off with.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

"We’ve got binders and binders of ideas going back to Season 1 of stuff that we couldn’t crack at the time or moved on from because of something else. And there’s a couple of episodes that come from that stuff this season, sort of come from older ideas that we knew we wanted to do at some point," Roiland began. "Starting this season off though, it was tough because really there were two episodes and we weren’t sure which one should be the first episode of the season."

The order of the episodes just sort of stayed in place as Roiland noted, "[W]e kind of just kept the order that we had this whole time. We had a Mr. Nimbus episode, which is the official [premiere] episode of Season 5, and that’s been the first episode this whole time we’ve been working on Season 5." Elaborating further, Roiland stated how the second episode almost went first, "But the second episode, there was a period of time where that was maybe going to be moved to the first episode spot, just because it’s so f—ing insane and it kind of would make a great premiere."

It seems starting the new season with the Mr. Nimbus episode paid off, and now fans can't wait to see what's coming next from the season. But what did you think of Season 5's premiere? Would the second episode be a better starting point for the new season? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via The Wrap