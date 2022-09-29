Rick And Morty Preview Features Another Rick And Jerry Team-Up

Rick And Morty's Sixth Season has focused on Night Persons, a controversial return featuring Space Beth, a new antagonist seeking the destruction of our Rick, as well as general shenanigans across the board. Now, a new preview is highlighting another team-up between Rick Sanchez and Jerry Smith, with Beth's father never quite approving of the relationship between his daughter and her husband. As the season continues, it would seem that the Adult Swim show is once again taking the chance to make light when it comes to major anime franchises.

Rick and Jerry have never quite seen eye to eye, with the latter often seeing Sanchez as a major component in why his family life can often be chaos. With the season premiere revealing that the Jerry we knew was a different one that had been acquired during the "Jerry Day Care" adventure, the Smith Family has been composed of some wild components throughout the Adult Swim series. While Jerry might be looked down upon by nearly everyone he encounters, the previous installment of the series saw him implement a major save for his family as he bonded with his "Night Person" and thus saved his fellow animated characters from a dire fate.

Adult Swim shared the newest preview for the upcoming episode which not only features a team-up between Rick and Jerry, it also sees the former wearing an amazing new business suit while Jerry hilariously dawns some "Business Casual" attire in a sequence that looks ripped straight from Sailor Moon:

While we're still in the thick of the sixth season of Rick And Morty, the co-creators of the Adult Swim juggernaut, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have gone on record that they'd love for the animated series to continue forever, with work currently underway not just on season seven, but season eight as well. The animators are in this for the long haul and based on its success, we could see quite a few seasons being released in the future on Cartoon Network.

Swinging back around to the anime reference, Rick And Morty has had its fair share of nods to the medium, with the wild offspring of Morty and Summer being named "Naruto Smith".

How have you felt about the sixth season so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.