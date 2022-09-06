Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Has Fans Wondering About Evil Morty
Rick And Morty's sixth season premiere has lots of Adult Swim fans talking. With more lore being revealed about the background of Prime Rick, the original universes that the Smith Family hails from, and Evil Rick's return, there was one character that many fans were surprised to not see appear. In the fifth season finale, Evil Morty had figured out a way to escape from a multiverse made for the benefit of Rick Sanchez, and as his story ends on a cliffhanger, fans were wondering why he didn't appear in the latest episode.
Evil Morty first made landfall in the series in the first season of Rick And Morty, via the episode "Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind". Following his initial appearance, this alternate version of the Morty Smith viewers have come to know worked his way to becoming the president of the Citadel, using the resources of the city that is made up of nothing but Ricks and Mortys to find a way to "break the cycle". Currently, the status of Evil Morty is unknown and no one is sure whether or not he will return this season.
Do you think that Evil Morty will return in the sixth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.
Was It All For Nothing?
Wait a minute! If all Ricks and Mortys were sent back to their original dimensions would that not include Evil Morty? Meaning his whole plan was for nothing— bluemist (@bluemist979) September 6, 2022
Will He Return?
#RickAndMorty 6x01
A good start to the season, I liked seeing the original Morty's universe. Jerry was a badass. The post credit scene was cool, seems like Evil Rick is the new Evil Morty. Speaking of, I wonder if we'll ever see Evil Morty again?
Rating – 7.5/10 pic.twitter.com/jB5v53n2N7— Coldcrow (@Coldcrow2000) September 6, 2022
Team-Up Incoming?
If Villain Rick did pair up with soon-to-be Evil Morty, then it goes a long way in helping us understand just how big a jackass Villain Rick is. It's like the past five seasons were setting up the reveal of something huge.
I think we'll see Evil Morty again. If not to get even— Chris Pioli 🇺🇦 (@cpioli64) September 6, 2022
Is Evil Morty Behind It All?
Ok my main theory is that OG rick wasnt always in OG universe so to speak, but instead he was forced to come back by some force, maybe evil morty is resposible for this in some capacity? im not sure.— Nahuel lombardia (@LombardiaNahuel) September 6, 2022
I NEED MORE https://t.co/GdtjT45qmP
Will A New Evil Emerge?
the endgame villain of rick and morty is gonna end up being the Evil version of one of these two. remember this tweet pic.twitter.com/nJkccdvz3b— kev (@AwestruckVox) September 5, 2022
Time To Discuss!
Everyone rushing to Twitter to talk about Rick and Morty Season 6 pic.twitter.com/JgcaPO7A5r— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) September 5, 2022