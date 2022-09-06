Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Has Fans Wondering About Evil Morty

Rick And Morty's sixth season premiere has lots of Adult Swim fans talking. With more lore being revealed about the background of Prime Rick, the original universes that the Smith Family hails from, and Evil Rick's return, there was one character that many fans were surprised to not see appear. In the fifth season finale, Evil Morty had figured out a way to escape from a multiverse made for the benefit of Rick Sanchez, and as his story ends on a cliffhanger, fans were wondering why he didn't appear in the latest episode.

Evil Morty first made landfall in the series in the first season of Rick And Morty, via the episode "Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind". Following his initial appearance, this alternate version of the Morty Smith viewers have come to know worked his way to becoming the president of the Citadel, using the resources of the city that is made up of nothing but Ricks and Mortys to find a way to "break the cycle". Currently, the status of Evil Morty is unknown and no one is sure whether or not he will return this season.

