Rick and Morty Season 7 Teases Morty's Mind Blowers Comeback

Rick and Morty is finally coming back to Adult Swim with new episodes next month, and Rick and Morty is teasing a return for Morty's Mindblowers in the first trailer for Season 7! New seasons of Rick and Morty are always intriguing ahead of their premiere because while the animated series plays fast and loose with what actually continues from season to season, one of the continuing threads in the episodes has been the return of gimmicks such as Interdimensional Cable. But it seems like we're getting a return of the Morty's Mind Blowers idea, at least for a moment.

Rick and Morty has debuted the first trailer for Season 7 ahead of the new episodes premiering on Adult Swim next month, and showed some brief glimpses at what fans can expect to see in the coming season. One of the blink and you'll miss scenes, however, sees Summer in the Morty's Mind Blowers room with tons of destroyed memories that she has to clean up. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not we'll see another anthology episode like "Morty's Mind Blowers" in Season 3, but it's a good tease that we'll see it at least referenced.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty teases a return for Morty's Mind Blowers, and these floods of memories and subsequent wipes could end up leading to the point in the trailer where it's clear that Rick and Morty are still wiping each others' minds to the point where they are forgetting concepts like the sun. Thankfully it won't be too long until we see whether or not this actually returns as Rick and Morty Season 7 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT.

Adult Swim teases what's coming in Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!