Rick and Morty Season 7 Teases New Look at NYCC

Adult Swim has announced their plans for New York Comic Con 2023 weekend next month, and has revealed that they will be showcasing a new look at Rick and Morty Season 7 ahead of its full premiere! Rick and Morty will be making its highly anticipated return to screens with Season 7 of the animated series next month, and fans are definitely curious to see how it all comes together. With some big shake ups behind the scenes since the end of the sixth season, there are lots of mysteries over what to expect from the new episodes coming our way.

Adult Swim will be hosting a special panel featuring “A First Look at New and Returning Series” during the New York Comic 2023 weekend on Thursday, October 12th, and has revealed that one of these special looks will be for the upcoming Rick and Morty Season 7. While fans have gotten to see the first look at the new episodes with the recently released trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7, this sneak peek is even more intriguing as fans are dying to hear more of the new Rick and Morty voices.

When Is Rick and Morty Season 7 Coming Out?

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT, and one of the biggest questions fans heading into the new episodes is who will be providing the new voices for the titular duo following co-creator Justin Roiland’s firing from the series. It’s been the biggest secret Adult Swim has been holding throughout these promotional reveals thus far, and it’s been teased by the network that they want the upcoming episodes to speak for themselves. Thus they won’t be revealing the new actors until Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres.

As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

