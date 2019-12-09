Rick and Morty Features Dragon Orgy With Matthew Broderick and Game of Thrones Star Liam Cunningham

Rick and Morty season 4 continues with the much anticipated ‘Morty gets a dragon’ episode, “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty”. As stated, the advertised angle for this episode was Rick having to fulfill a promise ot Morty to give him a pet dragon. As usual for Rick and Morty, that simple premise ended up getting a lot more twisted – but few fans could’ve ever expected just how twisted it would get. “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty” turns out to be a vehicle for commentary on love, relationships and fidelity – or lack thereof – and it gets very explicit when making its case… via a dragon orgy.

Warning! Rick and Morty season 4 episode 4 SPOILERS Follow!

After being harassed by Morty to get a pet dragon (after particularly harrowing and ultimately pointless mission), Rick obliges and signs a contract with a wizard who delivers a dragon named Balthromaw (Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham) to Morty. Morty must soul bond with the dragon to take ownership – a relationship that ultimately proves to be much more fun and fulfilling for Morty (flying through the sky riding a dragon) than it is for Balthrowmaw. Rick eventually gets jealous that Morty is spending so much time away from him, and decides to sneak down to Balthrowmaw’s lair and kill the dragon.

Rick can’t ultimately go through with the assassination, as he finds that Balthrowmaw is actually a kindred spirit, wild, untamed, yet somehow still always beholden to those he is bonded with. Rick and the dragon go out on a bender together – a wild outing that ends with a heart-to-heart talk, which quickly turns into a soul-bonding between Rick and Balthrowmaw, which Rick and Morty depicts as basically being sex, with spiritual (not physical) payoff. Morty and Summer discover that illicit bonding take place, and the outrage at Balthrowmaw ‘cheating’ on Morty brings the Wizard back into the mix, and Balthrowmaw is arrested for breaking his bond agreement.

The climax (pun) of “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty” sees Rick, Morty, and Summer stage a rescue mission for Balthrowmaw. Eventually, it becomes clear that they will each need a dragon to battle other dragons and the wizards in the magical realm, which leads to a mass group “soul-bonding” between the group in a few dragons. Basically, a human dragon orgy.

Having Game of Thrones’ “Onion Knight” Liam Cunningham voicing a dragon was fun enough in this episode; hearing Lion King star Matthew Broderick voicing a talking cat (again) as part of the b-storyline to the episode is just icing on the cake.

Rick and Morty season 4 airs new episodes Sunday nights on Adult Swim.