Adult Swim Drops Trailer for Next Animated Hit, Oh My God…Yes!

Adult Swim is gearing up for the next animated original release coming its way, and fans can get the first look at what’s coming with the trailer for Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances. Adult Swim has been experimenting in some fun ways with the kinds of originals that have been premiering on its network in the last few years as they have collaborated with notable and unique creators to deliver projects that are notable and unique all on their own. This next entry looks to be one of the most unique yet as it heads into the future.

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, March 9th on 12:15am PT/ET with two back to back episodes. This new series jumps forward years into the future and follows a trio of women as they try and navigate the wild world of South Central Los Angeles, California. If you wanted to get the first look at this new Adult Swim series in motion, you can check out the trailer for Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances in the video above.

What Is Oh My God…Yes!?

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances will be making its premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday, March 9th on 12:15am PT/ET with episodes then being available for streaming with Max the next day. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the series, with one new episode then airing every week after. Produced for Adult Swim by Six Point Harness, Oh My God…Yes! is a quarter-hour series created by Emmy nominated writer and executive producer Adele “Supreme” Williams (My Dad the Bounty Hunter), and executive produced by Dominique Braud (The Simpsons). Fans might have noticed the series’ pilot making its debut last Summer, and now the full series is on the way.

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances follows three women named Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi, who are navigating their lives in a futuristic version of South Central Los Angeles. “Usually when someone uses a futuristic setting to comment on the present, it’s a brooding downer,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen about the new series in a press release. “But Adele has made a future that is both plausible, relatable, and most importantly, unique and hilarious.”

Williams stated the following about the series, “The series is ripe with unconventional characters and the geography of the world honors that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci fi twist…The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition.”

Adult Swim’s Packed 2025 Scheduled

Adult Swim is going to have a jam packed schedule for the rest of the year as there are already a number of animated originals that will be airing when Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances hits in March as well. Not only has Common Side Effects made its debut as their first new original series premiere of the year, but Oh My God…Yes! will also be airing on the same night as a major series return as Michael Cusack’s YOLO makes its highly anticipated return for Season 3 of its run.

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, the third season of Michael Cusack’s animated series, will be making its own premiere on Sunday, March 9th at midnight ahead of Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances. The two series look to be the perfect kind of match as they offer their own kinds of wacky shenanigans later this Spring. But 2025 is really only getting started.