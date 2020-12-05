Final Rurouni Kenshin Live-Action Movies Confirm Release Dates With New Trailer

The final two films in Rurouni Kenshin's live-action franchise have confirmed their new release dates with an intense new trailer. The final films in the live-action franchise wrapped shooting back in 2019, and were even scheduled for a release earlier this Summer before being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Picking up where the previous trilogy of films left off, these final two films in the franchise will be adapting material from the original manga that never made it to the anime series proper so it will be the first time many fans will be experiencing these stories.

The newest trailer for the two "Final Chapter" films reveal some of what's to come in the new entries. First will be Rurouni Kenshin Saisusho: The Final, which will now be releasing on April 23, 2021 in Japan. The second film, Rurouni Kenshin Saisusho: The Beginning, will be releasing just a couple of months later as it hits theaters on June 4, 2021. You can check out the new trailer in the video above, and an updated teaser visual with the new dates below:

Rurouni Kenshin Saisusho: The Final will feature the Jinchu arc, which introduces new villain Enishi (who will be played by Mackenkyu in the new film), and The Beginning will feature the story of how Kenshin Himura got his cross-shaped scar that was originally only adapted into an OVA before this upcoming film. It will also introduce Kasumi Arimura as Tomoe Yukishiro, who was Kenshin's wife during his days as the Battosai.

Keishi Otomo returns to direct the final two films along with the returning cast of Takeru Satoh as Kenshin Himura, Emi Takei as Kaoru Kamiya, Munetaka Aoki as Sanosuke Sagara, Yu Aoi as Megumi Takani, Yosuke Eguchi as Hajime Saito, Yusuke Iseya as Aoshi Shinomori, and Tao Tsuchiya as Misao Makimachi. Kaito Oyagi won't be returning as Yahiko Myojin, however, and instead will be played by Riku Onishi.

What do you think of this new look at Rurouni Kenshin's final live-action film? What are your thoughts on this film franchise so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!