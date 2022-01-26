Rurouni Kenshin Musical Set For 2022 Release

Late last year, it was announced that the story of the wandering samurai known as Rurouni Kenshin would be making a comeback via a new anime series created by the animators at Liden Films, who might be best known for their work on Tokyo Revengers. However, before the story of the Battosai once again hits the small screen, it seems that Japan is getting a new take on the Kyoto Arc, featuring the battle against Shishio, via a new musical that was originally delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Kenshin’s Kyoto Arc has been brought to life, with the storyline receiving two live-action movies from Warner Bros Pictures, which are often referred to as some of the best live-action adaptations of anime that we’ve seen in the past. In the films titled Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno and Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends. While the title of the latter picture hinted that it would be the end of the road for the former manslayer, the series continued with two more sequels that further adapted the story of Rurouni Kenshin to the world of live-action.

The play, which will be performed at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo, will take place beginning this May 17th to June 24th, though like so many other stage play anime adaptations, there are currently no plans for Rurouni Kenshin’s Kyoto Musical to hit North America for fans of anime in the west.

The director of this upcoming performance, Shuichiro Koike, had some words for fans regarding the upcoming play, while also noting that the original date was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic:

“The performance of “Rurouni Kenshin Kyoto Edition”, which was postponed due to the fierceness of Corona two years ago, has finally arrived! Surrounded by a newly gathered gorgeous cast, the charm of Teppei Koike’s swordsman will explode as if the original picture had begun to move. With the help of his master, Seijuro Hiko, Kenshin and his friends went to Kyoto to fight Makoto Shishio, Ten Swords, and Aoshi Shinomori. It is inevitable that it will be a big panoramic swordplay with various characters lined up in a row.”

Would you like to see this Rurouni Kenshin musical hit the States? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the battosai.

