S.H.Figuarts Drops Dragon Ball Majin Buu, Daima Son Goku, and Vegeta Figures

(Photo: Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts Action Figures )

Dragon Ball fans who might have missed this the first time around, will be excited to hear that the S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Z Majin Buu Action Figure from Tamashii Nations is back alongside some brand-new Dragon Ball Daima Goku and Vegeta figures. The Majin Buu figure looks just as great as it did before, with some particularly expressive face plates that make it feel like it came straight from the anime. Meanwhile, the new Goku and Vegeta figures are certainly a welcomed drop, especially with the new anime Dragon Ball Daima set to premiere next week. Here's exactly what each figure includes:

Dragon Ball Z Majin Buu Zen Ver. SH Figuarts Action Figure Re-issue – standing approximately 7-inches tall, this Majin Buu includes 2x pairs of optional hands, 2x expression parts, and a chocolate bar / See at Entertainment Earth

Dragon Ball Daima Vegeta S.H.Figuarts Action Figure – standing at 5 and 3/4-inches tall and based on the character design from the new anime, this figure includes 4x types of interchangeable wrist parts (left and right), 3x types of interchangeable facial parts, interchangeable head parts, interchangeable folded arm parts / See at Entertainment Earth

Dragon Ball Daima Son Goku S.H.Figuarts Action Figure – standing at 5 and 3/4-inches tall and based on the character design from the new anime, this figure includes 3x types of interchangeable wrist parts (left and right), 3x types of interchangeable facial parts, interchangeable head parts, Interchangeable gi parts /See at Entertainment Earth

Note that S.H. Figurarts Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo and Geto figures also launched. You can find details about those releases right here.

(Photo: (Photo: Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation) )

What's Next for Dragon Ball

It's been six years since we last Son Goku on our televisions, but fear not! In just a little over a week Dragon Ball will be back with the all-new anime Dragon Ball Daima. Based on the original teaser trailer, it looks the gang is getting a childlike reboot – someone's magic turns our Z fighters back into children! That's all we've known about the series up until now! Luckily for us, Toei Animation just revealed the plot synopsis for episode one, giving us a tiny glimpse into what the show will truly be about.

"Goku and his friends were living a peaceful life when they were suddenly shrunk due to a conspiracy! When they find out that the reason might lie in a world called "Demon Realm", a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them."

While it's still only the episode one synopsis, it's nice to get an idea! A new character named Glorio and something called the "Demon Realm"... We'll be tuned in to see where this series takes us.

(Photo: Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero )

New Dragon Ball Video Game

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero is the highly anticipated next installment of the Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi video game series, a fighting game series that is particularly known for its large rosters and intense action. The last entry, Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 3 released in 2007, so the 17 year wait has fans excited and ready for more.

The game releases on October 11, so if you want to be prepared head to Amazon and pre-order a copy. This item will ship out on October 8th, so you can have it in your hands, ready to play day of.