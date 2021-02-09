Sailor Moon Eternal Movie Promo Previews New Transformations

✖

A new promo for the next Sailor Moon Eternal movie is showing off some of the film's new transformations! The Sailor Moon franchise made its grand return to theaters in Japan earlier this years after over 20 years, and now it's set to return once more for the final film in the Sailor Moon Eternal project. Instead of returning for a fourth season of Sailor Moon Crystal, Toei Animation and Studio DEEN co-produced two major feature films adapting the Dead Moon arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original manga series. Now that the second film is hitting theaters soon, it's time to look ahead toward its release.

Following the release of the first Sailor Moon Eternal film on January 8th in Japan (which was delayed from Fall 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), the second Sailor Moon Eternal film will be hitting theaters in Japan on February 11th. This also features the Outer Scouts, and their transformations have been previewed with the newest promo for the new film. Check it out below:

Sailor Moon Eternal's two film project has yet to be announced for a release outside of Japan as of this writing, unfortunately. Good news, however, is that series creator Takeuchi has worked on the films as creative supervisor. The main voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal returned for the films with Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury), Rina Satou as Rei Hino (Sailor Mars), Ami Koshimizu as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter), Shizuka Itou as Minako Aino (Sailor Venus), and Misato Fukuen as Chibi-Usa (Sailor Chibi Moon).

Would you check out Sailor Moon Eternal's two films if they release outside of Japan? What do you think of these updated transformation sequences? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!