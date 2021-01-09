Next Sailor Moon Eternal Movie Drops New Trailer and Poster

A new trailer and poster have been dropped for the next Sailor Moon Eternal movie! Rather than return for another season of the Sailor Moon Crystal revival series, the franchise instead announced it would be adapting the Dead Moon arc into a two film theatrical experience dubbed Sailor Moon Eternal. With the first film now hitting theaters in Japan, it's time to look ahead to the second in the two film project joint produced by Toei Animation and Studio DEEN. Good thing that Sailor Moon Eternal started this new look off with a bang with a new trailer and key visual.

The second Sailor Moon Eternal movie will be hitting theaters on February 11th in Japan, and you can check out the first trailer for it in the video above provided by Toei Animation. Not only does the trailer tease we'll be seeing all of the Sailor Guardians in action with new forms, but the newest key visual provided for the film gives a much better look at how this will be in action. You can check that out below:

Original series creator Naoko Takeuchi serves as creative supervisor for the dual Sailor Moon Eternal movie project, and the main voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal returns as well with Kotono Mitsuishi as Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon), Hisako Kanemoto as Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury), Rina Satou as Rei Hino (Sailor Mars), Ami Koshimizu as Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter), Shizuka Itou as Minako Aino (Sailor Venus), and Misato Fukuen as Chibi-Usa (Sailor Chibi Moon). No international release has been confirmed for either film as of this writing, unfortunately.

