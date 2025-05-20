7 Best Anime to Watch on Pluto TV for Ani-May

As Ani-May takes over Pluto TV, anime fans are in for a treat! This month-long celebration of all things anime sees the free streaming service adding over 800 hours of programming, including dedicated 24/7 channels and a massive library of anime movies and shows. Whether you’re a long-time otaku or just dipping your toes into the vibrant world of Japanese animation, Pluto TV’s Ani-May event offers an opportunity to revisit beloved classics and discover new obsessions.

From epic shonen adventures to magical girl sagas and psychological thrillers, there’s something for every taste. Dive in and explore these 7 anime that are captivating audiences on Pluto TV right now, making Ani-May an unforgettable experience for anime enthusiasts everywhere.

1) One Piece

Toei Animation

Join Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates on their grand adventure to find the legendary One Piece treasure and become the Pirate King. This enduring shonen series offers a thrilling blend of action, comedy, and heartwarming camaraderie as the crew navigates treacherous seas, battles formidable foes, and explores fantastical islands.

With its vast world-building, memorable characters, and an overarching story that masterfully balances humor with intense emotional moments, One Piece has earned its place as one of the most beloved and long-running anime of all time. Its themes of freedom, friendship, and pursuing one’s dreams resonate deeply with audiences, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for an epic journey.

2) Naruto

Follow the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous young ninja with a dream of becoming his village’s Hokage, the strongest leader. Filled with intense battles, powerful jutsu, and themes of friendship and perseverance, Naruto has captivated audiences worldwide, chronicling his growth from an outcast to a respected hero.



The series stands out for its well-developed characters, complex backstories, and the exploration of moral dilemmas within its ninja world. From the dynamic fight choreography to the emotional depth of its character relationships, Naruto takes fans on an epic journey and has cemented its status as a shonen classic, inspiring a generation of fans.

3) Hunter x Hunter

Pierrot

Enter a world of skilled adventurers known as Hunters, as Gon Freecss embarks on a quest to find his father, a legendary Hunter. Hunter x Hunter is celebrated for its complex characters, strategic battles, and dark, unpredictable plot twists that constantly keep viewers on the edge of their seats.



Hunter x Hunter has been praised for its intelligent writing, innovative power system, and willingness to delve into darker corners than many of its shonen counterparts. Its ability to reinvent itself with each arc, offering a fresh perspective and challenging its characters in unique ways, makes it a consistently engaging and highly acclaimed series.

4) Sailor Moon

Toei Animation

“In the name of the Moon, I’ll punish you!” Usagi Tsukino, a clumsy but kind-hearted teenager, transforms into Sailor Moon, the champion of love and justice. Alongside her fellow Sailor Guardians – Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Uranus, Pluto and Saturn – she defends the Earth against various dark forces, blending magical girl action with themes of friendship and self-discovery.

Sailor Moon is an iconic series that defined the magical girl genre for many. Its vibrant character designs, catchy transformation sequences, and powerful message of female empowerment have resonated with generations of viewers, making it a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain. Reappraisals of the series years later still dig up incredible insights for fans from every corner.

5) Inuyasha

Step into feudal Japan, where high school student Kagome Higurashi falls down a well and meets the half-demon, Inuyasha. Together, they embark on a quest to collect the shattered Shikon Jewel shards, battling demons and confronting their intertwined pasts in a captivating fantasy adventure.



This series masterfully blends action, romance, and mythology, creating a rich and immersive world. The dynamic between Inuyasha and Kagome, coupled with the fascinating cast of demons and compelling storylines, ensures that Inuyasha remains a beloved staple for fans of historical fantasy and supernatural adventures.

6) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

What happens when a zombie apocalypse is a welcome escape from a soul-crushing corporate job? To answer this, Akira Tendo decides to live his life to the fullest by completing a “Bucket List of the Dead” before he becomes a zombie. This unique anime offers a hilarious and surprisingly uplifting take on the zombie genre.



Zom 100 stands out with its vibrant animation, quirky humor, and refreshing perspective on a familiar trope. It cleverly uses the apocalyptic setting to explore themes of freedom, self-discovery, and the importance of living life to the fullest, making it a surprisingly optimistic and entertaining watch.

7) Death Note

When high school student Light Yagami discovers a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone by writing their name, he decides to rid the world of criminals. This psychological thriller pits Light against the brilliant detective L in a high-stakes battle of wits, exploring themes of justice, morality, and corruption.

Death Note is renowned for its intense intellectual duels, intricate plot, and compelling ethical questions. The constant cat-and-mouse game between Light and L, coupled with the series’ dark exploration of power and morality, makes it a gripping and thought-provoking experience that leaves a lasting impact on viewers.