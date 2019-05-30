Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars Shares First English Dub Clip

If you are a devout Sailor Moon fan, then you know a major piece of the series’ history has been missing in North America for some time. Its final season is finally getting a home video release thanks to Viz Media, and fans just got a peek of the bundle in the best way.

Over on Twitter, the team at Viz Media gave fans a first-look at Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars, and it pays homage to all things Sailor Galaxia.

“Watch out Sailor Guardians! We’ve got a first look at the English voice of the wicked Sailor Galaxia,” the post writes.

As you can see above, the teaser shows a short clip of Galaxia monologuing her plans to takeover the universe.

“I can feel it! The energy of stars that shine for all eternity. The Star Seeds. Now, go to that blue planet and find only the true Star Seeds that reside there. Find them all, bring each and everyone of them back to me so I can lay claim to this entire galaxy,” the villain is heard saying.

For the first time, Sailor Galaxia is heard giving this speech in English, and it is all thanks to Carrie Keranen. The voice actress was hired to bring the vixen to life in the dub, and she is joined by an all-star cast in this final season.

You can check out the full cast list and learn more about Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars below:

Stephanie Sheh as Chibi-Chibi

Melissa Hutchison as Sailor Star Fighter

Erika Harlacher as Sailor Star Maker

Sarah Williams as Sailor Star Healer

Carrie Keranen as Sailor Galaxia

CorinaBoettger as Sailor Tin Nyanko

Faye Mata as Sailor Aluminum

Siren Katie Leigh as Sailor Iron Mouse

Andi Rich as Sailor Lead Crow

Curious about this beloved season? Sailor Moon Sailor Stars is officially described as such, “Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians are about to face their greatest challenge yet — high school! But as the girls take their next big step in life and Chibi-Usa prepares to return to the future, a mysterious force frees the evil Queen Nehalennia!

While the struggle to contain her old enemy will be difficult, it may be Mamoru’s year of studying abroad that hurts Usagi the most. But there’s even more to take Usagi’s mind off of long-distance love with the arrival of the villainous Sailor Anima Mates and the heroic Sailor Star Lights! Who could be behind this new wave of evil? And why are the Star Lights resistant to working with Sailor Moon? Usagi has her hands full, but she’ll always make time to write a love letter to her beloved Mamo.”

So, are you going to be tuning into this long-awaited dub? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!